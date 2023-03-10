Music Videos Joyner Lucas Reverses Will Smith Slap, Takeoff's Death on 'Devil's Work Part 2' / 03.10.2023

Joyner Lucas is turning back the hands of time with his new single and video for “Devil’s Work Part 2.”

On the sequel to his 2019 track, the Boston MC imagines a world where he can reverse the deaths of Kobe Bryant and Takeoff, prevent the Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion shooting, and keep 6ix9ine behind bars.

He raps about changing the course of history and stopping Will Smith from slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. “Erase that Will Smith slap and turn him back around / Or wait till they get backstage so they can have it out,” he raps. “Or maybe make it so that Chris chose a different joke / A different topic, something Jada won’t be mad about.”

He reflects on the tragic deaths of Pop Smoke, PnB Rock, and Kobe Bryant. “Make him take the car instead and forget the chopper,” he raps while watching footage of Kobe’s helicopter crash from January 2020.

The loss of Takeoff hit him especially hard. “But when you took Takeoff, you took my favorite Migos,” he raps. “Took that man right in his prime, that’s plain evil.”

On the follow-up to 2019’s “Devil’s Work,” Joyner wishes to reverse the hands of time the night Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion. “We all know the truth or if we misinformed, but either way, take it back and make Tory hop inside a different car.”

One person he would like to see put away is 6ix9ine. “Go back to the day that he took the stand and confessed, right? / Tape his mouth shut so he never talk to the feds like,” he says of Tekashi, who snitched on his fellow gang members. “Make him do his time so his ni**as gotta do less, right? / Make him learn from Bobby [Shmurda] so he can know what respect like.”

Later, he asks God to bring back Kanye West’s late mother. “Bring Ye mama back ’cause he a mess, God / And he ain’t been the same ever since Donda West died / Yeah, that’s the day Kanye West died / First his heart, then his mind, then the rest died.”

“Devil’s Work Part 2” serves as the first release from Joyner’s upcoming album, Not Now, I’m Busy.