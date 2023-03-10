Yung Miami at the premiere of

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Yung Miami Responds to Criticism of Her Acting

By Devin
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Miami’s “BMF” debut has everyone talking.

The City Girl rapper showed off her acting chops in Starz’ crime series on Thursday night, but not everyone was convinced of her talent. In the episode, Miami plays Deanna, who finds out that her husband is dead.

The host of REVOLT’s “Caresha Please” became a trending topic as viewers took to social media to pan her acting skills.

“I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life,” tweeted one person.

Another person called her appearance “mad funny,” but Caresha was not amused. “It wasn’t funny😒 lol,” she responded.

Despite the criticism, Miami won’t let the haters get her down. “The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It’s only the beginning for me!” she said.

It wasn’t all bad though. She also retweeted some of the encouraging messages she received from fans.

This is not her first foray into acting. The 29-year-old previously had a small role alongside Lauren London and Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ Netflix romantic comedy You People.

She is already eyeing her next role, ideally in a horror movie. “I just love scary movies like Scream,” she told “Extra.” “I wanna do a movie like that. Imagine me running from the killer. I’d be like, ‘Boy, stop playing.'”

News
Yung Miami

TRENDING
News

Summer Walker Slams Lil Uzi Vert Over Satanic Lyrics

“Really nothing funny or cute about it.”
By Devin
03.07.2023
New Music

T.I. Teams Up With Kevin Gates on New Single 'Active'

The song arrives ahead of T.I.’s final solo album.
By Devin
03.06.2023
News

Quavo and Offset Sit Separately at Hawks Game Amid Reported Fallout

Their relationship appears to still be on the rocks.
By Devin
03.05.2023
News

Hit-Boy Takes Shots at Metro Boomin, Mustard, & Hitmaka

He takes aim at his fellow producers on a new freestyle.
By Devin
03.09.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories