News Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Yung Miami Responds to Criticism of Her Acting / 03.10.2023

Yung Miami’s “BMF” debut has everyone talking.

The City Girl rapper showed off her acting chops in Starz’ crime series on Thursday night, but not everyone was convinced of her talent. In the episode, Miami plays Deanna, who finds out that her husband is dead.

The host of REVOLT’s “Caresha Please” became a trending topic as viewers took to social media to pan her acting skills.

🚨: 1/2 of City Girls Yung Miami and ‘Caresha Please’ hostess being herself in a short film . #Careshaplease #Yungmiami #Citygirls *Chile did she get whoever did that to her husband * 💀 pic.twitter.com/dvqDBpUJKM — 🦄🌸 💫💥 (@dominoesbey4) March 10, 2023

“I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life,” tweeted one person.

Another person called her appearance “mad funny,” but Caresha was not amused. “It wasn’t funny😒 lol,” she responded.

I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life😭😭😭 #BMF pic.twitter.com/WOFf81n420 — Nasir🦅 (@Nasir22xx) March 10, 2023

Despite the criticism, Miami won’t let the haters get her down. “The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It’s only the beginning for me!” she said.

It wasn’t all bad though. She also retweeted some of the encouraging messages she received from fans.

🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It's only the beginning for me! 🤍 https://t.co/YQLld4aqpw — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

This is not her first foray into acting. The 29-year-old previously had a small role alongside Lauren London and Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ Netflix romantic comedy You People.

She is already eyeing her next role, ideally in a horror movie. “I just love scary movies like Scream,” she told “Extra.” “I wanna do a movie like that. Imagine me running from the killer. I’d be like, ‘Boy, stop playing.'”