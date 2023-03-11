Offset poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Richard Bord/Getty Images

Offset Denies Rumor That He's in Protective Custody

By Devin
  03.11.2023

Offset is calling cap on the rumors.

During a Clubhouse chat, Wack 100 reportedly claimed that J Prince had been arrested and that Offset and Quavo had been placed in protective custody because their lives were at risk. The story gained traction and was shared by several hip-hop Instagram blogs.

The rumor eventually caught the attention of Offset. After seeing the headline on My Mixtapez, he shut down any suggestion that he was under federal protection.

“Pussy wtf is this cap ass shit,” he commented.

J Prince, whose son was present when Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston in November, also denied the rumors in a video. “This shit be funny to me… People are telling lies for a living. They’re actually lying to y’all for a living,” he said.

“But as you can see, live and in living color. This is what my jail cell look like,” the Rap-A-Lot Records CEO laughed while lounging at a poolside location.

Wack 100 also appeared to deny that he was responsible for spreading the rumor. “If you don’t have the content of me saying this don’t stamp it,” he told DJ Akademiks before addressing Offset. “@offsetyrn you have a good day today.”

News
Offset
Migos

