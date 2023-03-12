News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Rihanna Performs 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars / 03.12.2023

Rihanna forever.

Just one month after slaying the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the pop superstar returned to the stage at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday where she performed her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the first time.

Following an introduction from Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira, who called her “royalty in her own right,” the pregnant singer stunned in a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal look while standing on a platform that rose throughout the performance.

Backed by a full orchestra, she belted out the rousing ballad, which serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. She received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre including A$AP Rocky, who cheered on his baby mama with a glass of champagne in hand.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with Rocky, received her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up,” which she wrote with Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler. She ultimately lost to M.M. Keeravani’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.