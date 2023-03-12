Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rihanna Performs 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars

By Devin
  /  03.12.2023

Rihanna forever.

Just one month after slaying the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the pop superstar returned to the stage at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday where she performed her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the first time.

Following an introduction from Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira, who called her “royalty in her own right,” the pregnant singer stunned in a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal look while standing on a platform that rose throughout the performance.

Backed by a full orchestra, she belted out the rousing ballad, which serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. She received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre including A$AP Rocky, who cheered on his baby mama with a glass of champagne in hand.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with Rocky, received her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up,” which she wrote with Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler. She ultimately lost to M.M. Keeravani’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

News
Oscars
Rihanna

TRENDING
News

Summer Walker Slams Lil Uzi Vert Over Satanic Lyrics

“Really nothing funny or cute about it.”
By Devin
03.07.2023
News

Offset Denies Rumor That He's in Protective Custody

He called “cap” on the internet rumors.
By Devin
03.11.2023
News

Logic Seemingly Responds After Joe Budden Begs Him to Retire

He posted a TikTok video in response to Budden’s latest diss.
By Devin
03.10.2023
News

Elon Musk Reportedly Consulted with Kanye West to Build 'Texas Utopia'

The planned town is being built on thousands of acres of land outside Austin.
By Devin
03.11.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories