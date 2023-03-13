News Prince Williams/Wireimage Drake Announces 'It’s All a Blur' Tour with 21 Savage / 03.13.2023

Drake is back on road.

After five years, the Toronto rapper will return to the stage this summer on his “It’s All a Blur” tour with special guest 21 Savage. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date arena trek kicks off June 16 in New Orleans with stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 5.

“It’s All a Blur,” presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite, marks Drake’s first tour since “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour” in 2018. According to a press release, the title celebrates the past decade and “sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.”

IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR

Drake hasn’t toured since his 2018 album Scorpion. He has released three albums since then including Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and his latest, Her Loss with 21 Savage, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and charted 16 songs on the Hot 100.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17 beginning at 12 p.m. local time on drakerelated.com.

A pre-sale will be available exclusively to Cash App Card holders via the Cash App starting Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by a Sprite pre-sale on Thursday, March 16 at noon local time.

Drake It’s All a Blur Tour Dates

June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

July 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena