Drake Announces 'It’s All a Blur' Tour with 21 Savage
Drake is back on road.
After five years, the Toronto rapper will return to the stage this summer on his “It’s All a Blur” tour with special guest 21 Savage. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date arena trek kicks off June 16 in New Orleans with stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 5.
“It’s All a Blur,” presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite, marks Drake’s first tour since “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour” in 2018. According to a press release, the title celebrates the past decade and “sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.”
IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR
with @Drake & @21savage
Dates now live on https://t.co/HhizEVu5LP click the link in bio for more information and details for your location. pic.twitter.com/ZR0RKuJ5Ul
— OVO Sound (@OVOSound) March 13, 2023
Drake hasn’t toured since his 2018 album Scorpion. He has released three albums since then including Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and his latest, Her Loss with 21 Savage, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and charted 16 songs on the Hot 100.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17 beginning at 12 p.m. local time on drakerelated.com.
A pre-sale will be available exclusively to Cash App Card holders via the Cash App starting Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by a Sprite pre-sale on Thursday, March 16 at noon local time.
Drake It’s All a Blur Tour Dates
June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
July 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena