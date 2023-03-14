Donald Glover attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Childish Gambino Debuts New Music in 'Swarm' Trailer

By Devin
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino has new music on the horizon.

The rapper-actor’s horror series “Swarm” hits Amazon Prime Video this Friday featuring his first music in three years.

A trailer for the psychological drama contains a snippet of a new song called “Sticky,” which is credited to Ni’Jah (the fictional character played by Nirine S. Brown) with Kirby featuring Childish Gambino.

The official Swarm Twitter account also announced that an EP will be dropping Friday alongside the series.

“Y’all waitin on visuals, meanwhile we gettin a whole EP,” read the tweet.

“Swarm,” created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, also stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, and Damson Idris. The series follows Dre (Fishback), a fan whose obsession with a Beyoncé-like pop star takes a dark turn. Malia Obama is among the writers on the show.

This marks the first music from Childish Gambino since his album 3.15.20, which was released in March 2020.

During an interview in January, Glover confirmed that his alter ego is not retired and that he’s back in the studio. “Soon something will happen, I promise,” he told E! News at the Golden Globes.

On Sunday, the “Atlanta” star stepped out to the Vanity Fair Oscar party wearing a gray Alexander McQueen suit with cutouts.

