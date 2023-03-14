News Getty Images French Montana and Rubi Rose Are Reportedly Dating / 03.14.2023

French Montana and Rubi Rose are hip-hop’s newest couple.

The rappers stepped out for a romantic evening in Beverly Hills on Monday night amid reports that they are dating. French, 38, and Rubi, 25, weren’t shy to show PDA in front of the cameras during their dinner date. French showed his affection by putting his arm around Rubi as they got out of the car and headed inside Mr. Chow.

While neither has confirmed the relationship, a source tells TMZ that Rubi is “100 percent French’s new girlfriend.” However, it’s unclear when they started dating.

French Montana & Rubi Rose Caught On Dinner Date Beverly Hills💞😳🍽️

pic.twitter.com/oU2SpjB8Pb — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 14, 2023

French has been linked to some famous women in the past including Trina, Khloé Kardashian, and even Iggy Azalea, although she denied the rumors.

Rubi was previously in a relationship with DDG. They recently got into a heated exchange during which she exposed her ex for seemingly trying to get back with her amid his rumored breakup with Halle Bailey.

She shared an alleged direct message from the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper with the caption, “This is why im single.”

Rubi claimed that DDG became upset after she refused to go home with him following Yung Miami’s party to which he responded, “She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt.”

Despite the drama, Rubi insisted she has no problem with DDG’s new girlfriend. “I like Halle, Ddg a weirdo tho fasho.”