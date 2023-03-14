News Michael Buckner/Getty Images Lil Nas X Apologizes to Trans Community for Joke That He Transitioned / 03.14.2023

Lil Nas X is regretting a joke that went too far.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the “Industry Baby” rapper apologized to the trans community after he was accused of mocking transitioning in a since-deleted tweet.

“apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool,” he wrote. “much love to you guys. sorry.”

Prior to that, he posted a photo of influencer Glow Princess, while joking that he had undergone gender-affirming surgery.

“The surgery was a success,” he captioned it.

But some of his followers didn’t find it funny at all and called him out for being insensitive to the trans community.

“I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f***in serious,” he fired back.

Another fan questioned why he “had to mention surgery,” to which he replied, “because she has titties? are u dense?”

Despite his efforts to make amends, he still received backlash, including from one fan who called his apology “fake as hell.”

“You need to apologize to the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise an awareness and just keep it!” the person tweeted, prompting Nas to clap back: “girl eat my ass.”

Nas has been in the studio working on the follow-up to his 2021 debut Montero, which he said would arrive this summer.

“it’s mostly planning now,” he said. “i could easily just release music but i have to build moments around this shit. i have to go bigger than before!”