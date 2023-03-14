News Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Returns to Spotlight, Teases New Album / 03.14.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is back in black.

The Houston hottie made her stunning return to the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. During her first public appearance in months, a glamorous Meg turned heads in a black mermaid gown by Houston designer Bach Mai.

“It’s my first night out and I’m here, I’m ready,” she told “ET.”

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. pic.twitter.com/zJjXWlbM9O — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) March 13, 2023

During her only red carpet interview, Meg—whose last album Traumazine was released in August—revealed that she’s back in the studio working on something for the hotties.

When asked if a new album is in the works, she responded, “Oh, I am. New album. F**k y’all hoes, bye.”

We stay ready for Megan Thee Stallion's new album. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b63FGCjKyA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

She also revealed that she has secured her tickets to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour.” While many fans weren’t as lucky, Meg said it helps to know the queen herself.

“You know I called up them directly. Beyoncé, let me get a ticket!” she said. “You know Beyoncé is my auntie.”

Megan Thee Stallion isn't afraid to admit that she directly called "Auntie" Beyoncé to secure her #RENAISSANCEWorldTour tickets. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/0GgmBQaI0E — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

The “Savage” rapper has kept a low profile in the wake of the Tory Lanez shooting trial and guilty verdict in December, but she did step out to celebrate her 28th birthday last month.

In her first Instagram post since late November, she shared a series of photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party and received compliments from her famous followers including Zendaya, Yung Miami, and Gabrielle Union.

She also joined her fellow Black entertainers including Queen Latifah, Ciara, Donald Glover, Michael B. Jordan, and more for an epic group portrait.