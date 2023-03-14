Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Returns to Spotlight, Teases New Album

By Devin
  /  03.14.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is back in black.

The Houston hottie made her stunning return to the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. During her first public appearance in months, a glamorous Meg turned heads in a black mermaid gown by Houston designer Bach Mai.

“It’s my first night out and I’m here, I’m ready,” she told “ET.”

During her only red carpet interview, Meg—whose last album Traumazine was released in August—revealed that she’s back in the studio working on something for the hotties.

When asked if a new album is in the works, she responded, “Oh, I am. New album. F**k y’all hoes, bye.”

She also revealed that she has secured her tickets to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour.” While many fans weren’t as lucky, Meg said it helps to know the queen herself.

“You know I called up them directly. Beyoncé, let me get a ticket!” she said. “You know Beyoncé is my auntie.”

The “Savage” rapper has kept a low profile in the wake of the Tory Lanez shooting trial and guilty verdict in December, but she did step out to celebrate her 28th birthday last month.

In her first Instagram post since late November, she shared a series of photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party and received compliments from her famous followers including Zendaya, Yung Miami, and Gabrielle Union.

She also joined her fellow Black entertainers including Queen Latifah, Ciara, Donald Glover, Michael B. Jordan, and more for an epic group portrait.

News
Megan Thee Stallion

