Pharrell Announces Something in the Water Festival Lineup With Clipse, Lil Wayne, & Kid Cudi

By Devin
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell is bringing Something in the Water back to Virginia Beach.

Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, and a reunited Clipse will headline the three-day festival when it returns to Virginia Beach for the first time in four years on April 28-30.

In addition to a special set from Pharrell and friends, this year’s star-studded lineup includes Grace Jones, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Lil Yachty, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Other performers include Jazmine Sullivan, Latto, Coi Leray, KAYTRANADA, NLE Choppa, Polo G, SWV, The Kid LAROI, Wale, Saucy Santana, and more.

If you can’t make it to Virginia Beach, YouTube will live-stream the festival all weekend.

This marks the first time Something in the Water will be held in Virginia Beach since 2019. After missing two years due to the pandemic, the festival relocated to Washington, D.C. last June with performances from Tyler, the Creator, Usher, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Ashanti, and Ja Rule.

Three-day passes are on sale now. See the full lineup below.

Pharrell

