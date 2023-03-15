Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Rick Ross and Meek Mill Hit the Studio, Tease New Collaboration / 03.15.2023

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are back in the lab.

After squashing their beef and reuniting on stage last year, the two hit the studio together this week to cook up a new collaboration.

The former labelmates took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their in-studio reunion at House of Hits Recording Studio in Miami. Rozay holds a bottle of champagne and a camcorder, while Meek sits behind the studio console.

“Perfect timing @richforever 💎💎,” Meek captioned his post.

Ross also offered a sneak peek at their new collaboration with a video of Meek spitting his verse. And fans shouldn’t have to wait long for it to drop. “VERY SOON!…. 🔥🔥🔥 @meekmill,” teased Rozay.

The collaboration comes after Ross joined Meek on stage for a surprise performance of “Ima Boss” during his “Meek Mill + Friends” concert in Philadelphia in November.

There were previous reports that Meek had become frustrated with his Maybach Music contract and wanted off the label. He also allegedly denied Ross entry to his section while celebrating his birthday at a Miami nightclub in May 2021.

It’s unclear where the new music will land. In November, Meek dropped his Flamerz 5 mixtape, his first project since he parted ways with Roc Nation. Ross, whose last album was 2021’s Richer Than I Ever Been, has reportedly signed a deal with Gamma, the new company founded by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson.