Young M.A. attends Friday All White Affair at Gold Room

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Young M.A Responds After Fans Express Concern for Her Health

By Devin
  /  03.15.2023

Young M.A is responding to the concern over her health.

Earlier this week, the “Ooouuu” rapper’s barber posted a video which showed her incoherently mumbling while seated in the barber’s chair. However, her appearance worried some fans who questioned her well-being, speculating that she was ill based on the color of her eyes.

“Yellow eyes can be a sign of liver damage but we don’t know. I hope she’s taking care of herself,” tweeted one person, while another shared their own diagnosis: “Too much drinking probably. The liver will show all the signs.”

After the video went viral, Fats Da Barber responded to the backlash he received for posting the video, saying that M.A gave her approval.

“Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg she reposted my video if she didn’t want me to record she would have told me,” he wrote. “Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship what y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that she didn’t have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life and which I did!!!!! thank you sis for coming and rocking with me like always. Love ya @youngma.”

Young M.A reposted the video while seemingly addressing the health concerns. “We blessed don’t let that get to u blooda,” she told Fats before revealing that she hadn’t had a haircut in four months. “And I told you it’s was like 4 months.”

The 30-year-old rapper has been open about her struggles with addiction. Back in June 2021, she reportedly checked herself into rehab.

“MAB I’ll be back…boutta lose this addiction…omw to rehab,” she wrote in a since-deleted post.

News
Young MA

