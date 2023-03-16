6LACK performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

6LACK Drops New Song 'Fatal Attraction'

By Devin
  /  03.16.2023

Fatal attraction, RIP.

With just a week until his new album drops, 6LACK unveils his latest song “Fatal Attraction.”

The stripped-down track finds the Atlanta singer dangerously in love. “Fatal attraction / I would ride for you, ride for you, ride for you / Die for you, die for you, die for you,” he sings over the piano-driven instrumental.

“Fatal Attraction” follows the previously-released title track, “Talkback,” and “Rent Free” off 6LACK’s new album Since I Have A Lover. The follow-up to 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter arrives March 24 and features appearances from Don Toliver and QUIN.

The 19-track set will touch on “mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way – the good and the bad.”

New Music
6LACK

