6LACK Drops New Song 'Fatal Attraction'
/ 03.16.2023
Fatal attraction, RIP.
With just a week until his new album drops, 6LACK unveils his latest song “Fatal Attraction.”
The stripped-down track finds the Atlanta singer dangerously in love. “Fatal attraction / I would ride for you, ride for you, ride for you / Die for you, die for you, die for you,” he sings over the piano-driven instrumental.
“Fatal Attraction” follows the previously-released title track, “Talkback,” and “Rent Free” off 6LACK’s new album Since I Have A Lover. The follow-up to 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter arrives March 24 and features appearances from Don Toliver and QUIN.
The 19-track set will touch on “mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way – the good and the bad.”
