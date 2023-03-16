News Getty Images Ciara Responds to 'Selective Outrage' Over Naked Oscars Party Dress / 03.16.2023

Ciara turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party on Sunday in a barely-there dress.

The sparkly sheer halter dress with plunging neckline was from Dundas’ fall 2023 collection and left little to the imagination, with just a black thong underneath. The “Better Thangs” singer arrived at the event alongside her husband Russell Wilson.

Ciara attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 🖤 pic.twitter.com/o9Y6kIH5Ev — Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 13, 2023

However, her nearly-naked look was met with backlash on social media as some debated whether it was appropriate for a married woman to show so much skin.

“I thought Ciara is married with kids? Abeg where’s her husband Russell when she wore this dress?” tweeted one person, while another asked, “What happened to having ‘class’?”

I thought Ciara is married with kids? Abeg where’s her husband Russell when she wore this dress? 💭 pic.twitter.com/CuxnIdj9mr — Efozzy (@Efozzymomoh1) March 16, 2023

A bunch of unmarried pick me’s on the clock app talking about how Ciara’s dress wasn’t becoming of a wife…as she stands next to her whole husband — Hooker T. Washington 🧶 (@AQualityMess) March 14, 2023

Y’all corny af I would love for my wife to dress like Ciara too. Ciara always classy ain’t never been wild with it, yall boys be insecure https://t.co/pSUkaqKfpW — Heart Throb Hollo 🌹 (@craneceo1) March 14, 2023

So Ciara wore this dress to the Oscar’s. But with the Oscar’s being what it is, should we be surprised? I do wonder how Russell really feels though, with seeing his wife in public like this. What happened to having “class”? 🤔😮 pic.twitter.com/ixwARvDMJr — Tiwanna Agbenyegah (@TiwannaRN42) March 16, 2023

When it comes to Russell Wilson, Ciara, and the dress, there’s a very important part that many are leaving out… She’s not your wife and that’s not your marriage. — Dvrryl (@Dvrryl2times) March 14, 2023

But Ciara is getting the last laugh. On Wednesday, she addressed her haters in a hilarious TikTok video titled “POV: How I’m Pulling up to Vanity Fair Next Year” that showed her wrapped in a white bed sheet pulled up to her neck. She models for the camera before smiling and laughing at the end.

“Selective outrage,” she captioned the clip alongside the crying emoji.

How they want Ciara to dress: pic.twitter.com/0I5NoPJrWB — CSQUAD BRASIL (@csquad_ciara) March 16, 2023

While Ciara received the brunt of the backlash, she wasn’t the only one embracing the naked dress trend. Other celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Hunter Schafer, and Alessandra Ambrosio also bared some skin at the Vanity Fair party.

Ciara is keeping it moving. She is set to drop her new single “Da Girls” next Friday, March 24.