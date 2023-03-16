News Jason Koerner/Getty Images DJ Khaled Walks in His First Runway Show / 03.16.2023

DJ Khaled can add model to his résumé.

The hip-hop mogul hit the runway for his first fashion show during the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 show in Miami on Wednesday. Khaled made the most of his runway debut, arriving with the legendary Naomi Campbell, who gave him some modeling tips.

“They said I would never be a model, so I’m walking runways with Naomi Campbell,” said Khaled, who wore a black Boss suit. “Call me Hugo, Boss!”

The We the Best boss gave a motivational speech to the crew and his fellow models backstage before practicing his walk with the supermodel.

“This is legendary,” he said. “My first runway show. They said I could never walk a runway show… They’re wrong. Now I’m walking a runway show with who? Naomi Campbell. I’m doing it big for the first time on the runway show with the queen.”

It was then time for his big moment. Despite the stormy conditions, Khaled made it down the catwalk without any issues, but admitted that the slippery floor was a challenge.

“Thank you @boss @naomi for having me,” he wrote. “That run way was slippery but nothing could stop us ! GOD DID [email protected] ALL CATEGORIES!!!!! I had so much fun !”

With the cascading fountains behind him, he also took a walk arm in arm with Naomi, who gave him his props. “YOU DID IT !! @djkhaled PROUD OF YOU FAM!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in his comments.

When he’s not moonlighting as a model, Khaled continues to build his empire. He recently announced a partnership between We the Best and Def Jam. He will release his future albums on the label and serve as Global Creative Consultant for Def Jam’s artists.