News Nathan Bolster/Getty Images Tamar Braxton Is Engaged to 'Queens Court' Finalist Jeremy 'JR' Robinson / 03.16.2023

Tamar Braxton has found the one.

The R&B songstress is engaged to Jeremy “JR” Robinson, who she met on the Peacock dating show “Queens Court.” During the season finale, Robinson proposed to the “Braxton Family Values” star. Six months later, the couple remains together and is planning their wedding.

“I thought that I just needed love. I didn’t,” Braxton, 45, said, according to People. “I needed a friend. And you’ve been that for me.”

Robinson, who is an attorney, got down on one knee and popped the question. “I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband,” he told her. “I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?”

Braxton asked Robinson if he was sure. “Absolutely sure,” he replied.

An emotional Braxton accepted the proposal, admitting she’s “crazy” about JR. “I can’t believe I found what I was looking for,” she gushed.

“Now you got to tell my son and my baby daddy,” added Braxton, who shares a son Logan, 9, with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

Following her split from Herbert in 2018, Braxton dated Nigerian entrepreneur David Adefeso, but they went through a tumultuous breakup. The two accused each other of abuse and Adefeso filed a restraining order against Braxton.

The newly-engaged singer is gearing up for new music. Her new single “Changed” drops at midnight.