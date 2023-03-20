News Steve Jennings/WireImage Bryson Tiller Announces 'Back and I'm Better Tour' / 03.20.2023

Bryson Tiller is coming to a city near you.

The R&B crooner will return to the road on his first tour in over five years. The “Back and I’m Better Tour” kicks off May 4 in San Diego and will travel across the country, with stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, and more before wrapping in Seattle on June 12.

The 25-city run, which will play intimate theaters, marks his first U.S. run since 2017’s “Set It Off Tour.”

“It’s simple, we back! Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future,” said Tiller. “5 whole years without touring, Time really does fly… See y’all soon!

The tour comes as he gears up to release a new project, his first since 2020’s Anniversary. Back in September, he dropped his Ying Yang Twins-sampled single “Outside.”

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, March 22 before going on sale to the public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Bryson Tiller: Back and I’m Better Tour Dates

May 4 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

May 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

May 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

​May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

June 1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

June 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

June 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

June 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

June 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

June 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

June 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*

*Not A Live Nation Date