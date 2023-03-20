News Chlöe Reveals Tracklist for Debut Album 'In Pieces' / 03.20.2023

Chlöe Bailey is ready for her debut.

After much anticipation, the R&B singer has shared the tracklist for her first solo album In Pieces.

In addition to the single “Pray It Away,” the 14-track set features appearances from Missy Elliott (“Told Ya”), Future (“Cheatback”), and Chris Brown, who duets with her on the Usher-sampled single “How Does It Feel.”

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it–all of those things have gone into the music,” Chlöe told ESSENCE. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

Following the album’s release, she will hit the road on her “In Pieces Tour.” The 10-date trek kicks off April 11 in Chicago before making its way to Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and more.

Aside from music, Chlöe continues to make a name for herself as an actress with her much-talked-about role in Prime Video’s “Swarm.”

In Pieces arrives March 31. See the tracklist below.

In Pieces Tracklist

1. “Someone’s Calling (Chloë)”

2. “Pray It Away”

3. “Body Do”

4. “I Don’t Mind”

5. “Worried”

6. “Fallin 4 U”

7. “How Does It Feel” feat. Chris Brown

8. “Feel Me Cry”

9. “Make It Look Easy”

10. “Looze U”

11. “Told Ya” feat. Missy Elliott

12. “Cheatback” feat. Future

13. “Heart on My Sleeve”

14. “In Pieces”