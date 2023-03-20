News Lester Cohen/Getty Images Rick Ross Responds After Neighbor Complains About Roaming Buffaloes / 03.20.2023

Rick Ross is grateful to be reunited with his pet buffaloes.

The rapper has responded after the 2000 lb. beasts got loose and roamed onto a neighbor’s property, which is behind his 235-acre “Promise Land” estate in Georgia. In a video, uploaded to his Instagram Story and shared by TMZ, Rozay insisted that they are friendly and meant no harm.

“You may deal with puppies, dogs, I deal with cattle,” he said, while referencing the Western series “Yellowstone.”

He went on to thank his neighbors and Fayette County in Georgia for making sure the animals were returned safely to his ranch.

“I always return any stray pets so make sure y’all keep collars on y’all pets,” he said. “Anytime you see any of my buffaloes, please give it a carrot. They are very peaceful. They’re just grazers. They’re not meat eaters.”

Although he seemed to downplay the incident, his neighbor was not happy after the giant buffaloes roamed onto her property on multiple occasions, causing destruction and posing a danger to her kids. She shared photos and video of them grazing on grass in her front yard.

While attempting to confront the Maybach Music mogul, the neighbor reportedly got in a verbal dispute with a member of Ross’ team. She tried to get the police involved, but they told her it’s a civil dispute and didn’t take a report.

However, Rozay doesn’t seem to be sweating it. “On behalf of the boss of Promise Land, I thank y’all,” he said in his video. “Now have a drink on me.”

A year ago, Ross received the two buffaloes as a gift from his business partners at Ethika, the underwear company. One buffalo, which Rozay renamed Timbuktu, weighed 2000 lbs., while the other was a 700 lb. heifer who was just over a year old.