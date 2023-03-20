News Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Saweetie Explains Why Her Debut Album Has Been Delayed / 03.20.2023

It’s been nearly three years since Saweetie announced her debut album Pretty Bitch Music, but there is still no release date.

In a new interview with E! News, the “Best Friend” rapper opened up about the years-long delay and why she refuses to rush the creative process.

“I’ve been through a lot of interesting experiences,” she said. “So, I wanna put that all into my album in the most artistic and organic way.”

However, she’s taking her time to perfect her music. “I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” she explained. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious.”

In a message to her fans last June, the Grammy-nominated rapper addressed the delay. “Through hours of self-reflection I have realized that Pretty B.I.T.C.H music is not an album-it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle,” she said. “We not rushing art, we taking our time!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Icy Girl revealed her celebrity crushes (Rihanna, Lil Nas X) and who she’s been listening to. “I like Lola Brooke, I like Ice Spice,” she said. “And I’ve been watching ‘Baddies West,’ I like Stunna Girl, too.”

Pretty Bitch Music has been a long time coming. It was originally slated to arrive in June 2021 before being pushed back.

“The world is going to be shocked by my new music,” she previously told W Magazine of her debut. “From now on, I think they’re going to be shocked by everything I do.”

Saweetie has been holding fans over with music. In November, she dropped her 6-track EP The Single Life featuring the controversial track “Don’t Say Nothin’.”