The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio's

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The Weeknd Named World's Most Popular Artist by Guinness World Records

By Devin
  /  03.21.2023

The Weeknd is officially the world’s most popular artist.

Guinness World Records bestowed the title upon the R&B superstar on Monday. According to the organization, the 33-year-old is statistically the most popular musician on the planet based on his Spotify streams.

The numbers don’t lie as The Weeknd holds the record as the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform as of February.

He currently maintains the most monthly listeners with 111.4 million, 30 million more monthly listeners than runner-up Miley Cyrus with 82.4 million.

His next closest competition is Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80.2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million), and his closest male challenger, Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

The Weeknd is no stranger to the Guinness book. In 2016, he received a certificate for the most-streamed album on Spotify in 2015, and another for the most-consecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo male artist.

The streaming giant shows no signs of slowing down with the recent release of his “Die for You (Remix)” featuring Ariana Grande and “Creepin’ (Remix)” with Metro Boomin, Diddy, and 21 Savage. Earlier this month, he released his 31-track live album Live at SoFi Stadium.

News
The Weeknd

TRENDING
News

Chlöe Bailey Breaks the Internet with 'Swarm' Sex Scene

The graphic scene with Damson Idris has social media abuzz.
By Devin
03.17.2023
News

Young Thug Resurfaces in Prison Photo, Shows Off Physical Transformation

Thug flexed his muscles during a video call with his sister.
By Devin
03.13.2023
News

Ciara Responds to 'Selective Outrage' Over Naked Oscars Party Dress

She addressed the backlash in a hilarious TikTok video.
By Devin
03.16.2023
News

Rick Ross' Neighbors Are Complaining About His Buffaloes

The beasts have wandered onto a next door property, upsetting his neighbor.
By Devin
03.19.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories