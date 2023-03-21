News Frazer Harrison/WireImage The Weeknd Named World's Most Popular Artist by Guinness World Records / 03.21.2023

The Weeknd is officially the world’s most popular artist.

Guinness World Records bestowed the title upon the R&B superstar on Monday. According to the organization, the 33-year-old is statistically the most popular musician on the planet based on his Spotify streams.

The numbers don’t lie as The Weeknd holds the record as the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform as of February.

He currently maintains the most monthly listeners with 111.4 million, 30 million more monthly listeners than runner-up Miley Cyrus with 82.4 million.

There's two new world records for @theweeknd as he has become the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on @Spotify 👏https://t.co/Z2zCtVay8n — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 20, 2023

His next closest competition is Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80.2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million), and his closest male challenger, Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

The Weeknd is no stranger to the Guinness book. In 2016, he received a certificate for the most-streamed album on Spotify in 2015, and another for the most-consecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo male artist.

The streaming giant shows no signs of slowing down with the recent release of his “Die for You (Remix)” featuring Ariana Grande and “Creepin’ (Remix)” with Metro Boomin, Diddy, and 21 Savage. Earlier this month, he released his 31-track live album Live at SoFi Stadium.