News 6ix9ine Brutally Beaten During Attack at Gym / 03.22.2023

6ix9ine was brutally beaten during an attack at a gym.

The controversial rapper was inside a sauna at an LA Fitness in South Florida on Tuesday when he was jumped by a group of men, his attorney tells TMZ.

Video footage shows part of the attack as 6ix9ine lays on the floor while a man kicks him and pulls him by the hair. The person filming appears to insult him, calling him “bitch ass” and “clown ass.” 6ix9ine recoils while seemingly egging on his attackers, telling them, “Go ahead.”

A bloodied 6ix9ine gets up off the floor and leaves the gym while the man filming tells him he’s a fan.

Video of 6ix9ine getting jumped at LA Fitness pic.twitter.com/b1uZyKanGN — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 22, 2023

THE RAPPER THAT GOES BY 69 #6ix9ine Was reportedly jumped at La Fitness while working out 😬… pic.twitter.com/cCxOsuMmkL — MemeEdits (@Quan_follwers) March 22, 2023

After hearing the commotion, employees at the gym notified a manager, who called 911. 6ix9ine was transported to a hospital by ambulance for injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back.

His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says 6ix9ine tried to defend himself from his attackers, but there were too many of them. 6ix9ine did not have security with him at the time of the ambush, but Lazzaro plans to call the Feds to make sure 6ix9ine receives protection.

It’s unclear if the attack was connected to Tekashi’s cooperation with the government. The rapper was released from prison after he testified against his fellow Nine Trey gang members.

Following the altercation, Boosie Badazz—who has been an outspoken critic of 6ix9ine—shared his support for Tekashi’s attackers.

“Lmao SNITCHES GET STITCHES,” he tweeted. “LETS START A GO FUND FOR THIS GUY.”