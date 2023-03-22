News Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Diddy and Family to Star in Hulu Reality Series / 03.22.2023

Puff Daddy and the family are coming to Hulu.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly getting his own reality series that will feature him and his children, tentatively titled “Diddy + 7.”

“It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses—even the kids—and it will feature everyone,” a source tells Page Six.

Production is already underway. The Combs brood has been spotted filming in locations including Los Angeles and Miami, according to the report.

Earlier this year, The Jasmine Brand was first to report that he had filed a trademark for a “reality-based television program” called “Diddy + 7.”

The 53-year-old billionaire is a father to seven children, including Quincy, Christian, and twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who he shares with the late Kim Porter. He also has another son Justin, with Misa Hylton, and daughter Chance, with Sarah Chapman. In December, he announced the surprise arrival of his youngest daughter, Love Sean Combs.

Diddy has dabbled in reality television before with shows including MTV’s “Making the Band” and VH1’s “I Want to Work for Diddy.”

He will be in good company at Hulu. The streaming service is already home to the Kardashians’ reality series “The Kardashians,” which is currently shooting its third season.

The REVOLT chairman is looking to make more big moves in the media space. He has expressed interest in buying a majority ownership stake in BET from its current owner Paramount Global, with the goal of building a “Black-owned global media powerhouse.”