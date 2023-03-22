Doja Cat attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Doja Cat Announces New Album 'Hellmouth'

By Devin
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat’s new album has a title.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer announced her upcoming fourth studio album Hellmouth.

“DC4 has a title now,” she said before tweeting the hashtag “#hellmouth.” She also changed her Twitter handle to Hellmouth.

However, it’s unclear what kind of album it will be. “oh we’re getting a pop punk rap album I WON,” one fan tweeted, prompting Doja to respond, “f**k no you won’t.”

Another fan suggested a “rock/alt album,” which she also dismissed. “Nope.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Doja revealed that she was going in a “more masculine direction” with the follow-up 2021’s Planet Her.

“I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds,” she said, “but for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction.”

The finished product will lean into hip-hop and R&B, while shying away from her pop-heavy hooks. “I just go straight to R&B if I’m alone,” she said, adding that she is going “harder into that.”

As she gears up for a new era, Doja also has a new look after undergoing liposuction and breast surgery.

“Ohh her body bout to eat, I just know her boobs bigger,” tweeted one fan, to which Doja responded, “Nope. Smaller,” revealing she’s now a “32C.”

She is currently at home recovering, but is happy with the results. “wish i could suck my own titties thats how good they look rn god damn,” she added.

