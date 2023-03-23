News CeeLo Green Falls Off Horse at Shawty Lo Birthday Celebration / 03.23.2023

CeeLo Green knows how to make an entrance.

The “Crazy” singer fell off a horse during a birthday party celebrating the late Shawty Lo in Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

Video clips shows CeeLo entering The Bank venue on horseback before the horse starts to panic as his handlers scramble to regain control. His back legs slip and buckle, sending CeeLo to the floor. The crowd can be heard gasping as CeeLo tumbles to the ground.

However, he made a quick recovery, rolling over before getting back up on his feet.

Ceelo knew Goddamn well this wasn’t a good idea 😂🤣 horse legs was giving out & dipped yo big ah 😭 pic.twitter.com/xQQ6tSjg2m — Atlanta Hood Historian (@kodakk6000) March 23, 2023

CeeLo Green pulled up to the spot for Shawty Lo’s birthday celebration on a horse, and ended up on the floor at some point!! (🎥: @lilbankhead)–(📸: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/EVxshTDvGs — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 23, 2023

After the footage went viral, social media had some fun at his expense. “He rolled over like he was in a burning building,” joked one person, while another compared his entrance to MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16.”

Many others sympathized with the horse. “Nothing against Ceelo but that was ridiculous to bring a horse in there. He got what he asked for,” read a comment on The Shade Room, while one person noted that the “loud ass music and flashing lights” was not the proper environment for a horse.

PETA has also spoken out and condemned CeeLo. “It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate these vulnerable animals,” the animals rights organization said in a statement to TMZ. “If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA’s hoping it knocked some sense and compassion into him. PETA encourages others to not follow in his footsteps, use common senses and kindness and leave animals alone.”

CeeLo didn’t seem fazed by his tumble, reposting the video on his Instagram Story.

The party was held to honor Shawty Lo, who was killed in a car crash in September 2016. He would have been 47.