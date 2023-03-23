News Prince Williams/Wireimage J. Cole Surprises Aspiring Rapper By Pulling Up to His Listening Session / 03.23.2023

J. Cole continues to show why he’s the realest.

Despite all his fame and success, the Dreamville rapper is keeping his ear to the streets. Just this week, he surprised an up-and-coming New York rapper by coming to check out his new music in the projects.

Ty Trilly shared a video of Cole pulling up to the lobby of his apartment building in South Jamaica, Queens where he played him his song “Adapt.” Cole can be seen nodding along before giving his co-sign.

Trilly tells Cole that he wants to add another verse to the song, but Cole tells him it’s not necessary.

“Shoot the video, put that bitch out! It’s gon’ land on the people it’s supposed to land on,” says Cole, who adds, “I’m fu**in’ with it.”

Trilly reflected on what the “legendary moment” meant to him. “Cole pulled up on me To hear my new shit,” he wrote in his caption. “No Meetings in the city straight Raw block shit , appreciate You @realcoleworld , It’s up From Here !!”

His photographer friend, Pasta On Da Lenz, also shared footage from Cole’s inspiring visit.

“You came thru and gave me and all my friend recognition and you gave me motivation with our talk and that shit is priceless!!” he wrote. “That fueled me up so I’m keep going making my mark , I appreciate you @realcoleworld and your team everyone you around is special it’s a billion.”

Cole has been known to support aspiring talent. In January, he dropped a song over an up-and-coming producer’s beat he found on YouTube.