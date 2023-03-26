News Getty Images Tyga Declares Lil Wayne and Eminem the Best Rappers of All Time / 03.26.2023

Lil Wayne and Eminem are the best rappers of all time, according to Tyga.

While the debate continues, Tyga is bestowing the GOAT title upon the two rap icons. Taking to Twitter, he revealed what makes them the best to ever do it.

“Lil Wayne & Eminem are the best rappers of all time!” he tweeted. “Lyrical word play, delivery, flow ,pockets, originality , raw, intentional , clarity, generational influence.”

Tyga, who was signed to Young Money-Cash Money, previously paid homage to Wayne in the video for “Lightskin Lil Wayne” off his 2019 album Legendary.

“Wayne helped me grow into this person and really just inspired me and mentored me through the years,” Tyga once told Apple Music. “He signed me when I was 17. I was over there when he was doing Carter III so, that whole process, I had somebody to look [up] to as far as like, this is how I should do it.”

Both Weezy and Eminem were ranked in the top 10 on Billboard’s controversial list of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time, with Wayne at No. 7 and Eminem at No. 5.

Wayne reacted to his placement on the list. “I will tell you that I am a motherfu**ing 1. Everybody whose names you named, they also know I’m number one. Go ask ’em. They know what it is,” he told Apple Music.

The Young Money chief has been cooking up new music. He recently dropped his Swizz Beatz-produced single “Kant Nobody” with DMX as he readies the long-awaited Carter VI.