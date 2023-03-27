News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Bow Wow Blasts Jermaine Dupri, Claims He Tried to Keep His Publishing / 03.27.2023

Bow Wow is putting Jermaine Dupri on blast once again.

Despite his long history with So So Def, Bow Wow continues to discredit JD’s role in his career. In a series of since-deleted tweets on Sunday, Bow went off on JD, claiming that he was never signed to So So Def and that JD conspired to keep his publishing.

Bow Wow made the comments in response to a recent interview JD did with “The Breakfast Club” where her discussed their relationship.

“Dont you gotta album to promote? Focus on that instead bringing me up in every interview you’ve been doing,” Bow Wow tweeted. “I dont bring you up. Grant me that same respect homie.”

When someone called his comments “sickening,” Bow Wow clarified that he was never signed to JD. “I was never signed to so so def. I was on columbia records,” he wrote.

He claimed that JD “lied” about his involvement in his music and that he was discouraged from writing because JD wanted to keep all the publishing. Two of Bow’s highest-charting hits, “Like You” and “Let Me Hold You,” were written and produced by JD.

“How he really aint produce or write allll the hits like yall think? How they kept me from writing because they wanted all the publishing…. Or how i was NEVER signed to so so def let’s talk about it!” he continued.

Bow Wow also alleged that JD tried to push “Outta My System” over his R. Kelly-assisted single “I’m a Flirt.” Bow Wow was credited as a writer on the latter.

“They aint want me to shine,” he said. “They knew once I got my first number 1 w out them, that’s all the confidence I needed. learned later on bout publishing. Once i did, NO ONE WROTE W ME OR FOR ME AGAIN!”

While discrediting JD, he gave credit to R. Kelly for being “REAL enough to explain to me and give me publishing” and Snoop Dogg for putting him on. Snoop gave a 6-year-old “Lil Bow Wow” his stage name after seeing him perform at a concert in 1993.

“Snoop raised me! And is heavily involved in my life,” he said. “T.I. Taught me how to become a man. And to work for mines. Aint nothing gone be given to you! Time for you to write and eat off this thang called publishing. Thats what real ones do.”

During his interview with “The Breakfast Club,” JD addressed his relationship with Bow Wow and how outside forces, including the media, have altered his perception. “There’s no appreciation for anything in hip-hop any more,” he said.

Last year, Bow Wow spoke out against JD and announced plans to reunite with Snoop and release his final album on Death Row Records, which was acquired by the hip-hop icon.