Tyler, The Creator Announces 'Call Me If You Get Lost' Deluxe Album, Drops New Song 'Dogtooth'

By Devin
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator re-ups with a deluxe edition of Call Me If You Get Lost.

Nine months since the album’s release, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale will be available Friday featuring new tracks that didn’t make the original including “Dogtooth.” Written and produced by Tyler, the DJ Drama-assisted track arrives alongside a music video directed by Tyler himself.

The clip finds the GOLF le FLEUR designer driving an excavator and walking a pack of dogs while rapping about buying his neighbor’s house and having a daughter (He later clarified that he has no kids).

Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is now available for pre-order along with a physical CD and limited edition 3LP Geneva Blue-colored vinyl.

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT,” tweeted Tyler. “SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT.”

The original album, which was released in June 2022, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Tyler his second Grammy for Best Rap Album.

