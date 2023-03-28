News Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Madlib's Album with Mac Miller Is Nearing Completion / 03.28.2023

More music from Mac Miller is on the way.

Madlib has revealed that his previously-teased joint project with the late rapper is nearing completion.

During an appearance with Talib Kweli on “Sway in the Morning” this week (via Complex), the rapper/producer provided an update on the album, once referred to as Maclib.

“Right now I’m finishing up the Mac Miller album,” Madlib said before confirming that this is the same album that was announced in 2019 following Mac’s death.

He also shared that Mac’s estate has given the project their blessing. “Yeah, they’re down,” he said.

It’s unclear when the project will be released, but it appears that it’s in the final stages.

Mac’s estate released his final album Circles in January 2020. In July 2020, his estate announced plans for a posthumous project featuring tributes from fans.

“Mac Miller’s team is working on an untitled project to celebrate Malcolm and his music,” his team said at the time. “His art touched so many lives, in so many ways.”

A toll-free number was set up where fans were able to call and share their stories, thoughts, and wishes to be included in the project. The status of that album is currently unclear.

Ariana Grande recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of “The Way,” her debut single featuring her then-boyfriend Miller. She commented “I love you” after a fan account noted the milestone and reposted the video on her Instagram Story.