News Chad Buchanan/Getty Images Suge Knight Is Working on a TV Series Based On His Life / 03.28.2023

Suge Knight is bringing his story to television.

The infamous Death Row Records co-founder is reportedly working on a TV series based on his life. According to TMZ, the biographical project will have a similar feel to 50 Cent’s “BMF,” focusing on Suge’s early days as a kid growing up in Compton with aspirations of becoming a football coach.

Suge is developing the show with his brother, Brian Brown, and filming is slated to begin this summer.

The rap mogul, who is serving a 28-year sentence for the 2015 murder of Terry Carter, is said to be very hands-on in selecting a director and casting the actors, including the role of Tupac Shakur.

Suge founded Death Row Records in 1992 alongside Dr. Dre, The D.O.C., and Dick Griffey. It went on to become one of the most influential labels of all time, with a roster including Snoop, Dre, Tupac, Nate Dogg, and Warren G.

In early 2022, Snoop acquired Death Row from MNRK Music Group. The legendary label’s catalog, including Snoop’s Doggystyle and Tupac’s All Eyez on Me, were pulled from streaming services in the wake of the sale before they returned this month.

Suge has never told his life story before, but he has been portrayed in movies including 2015’s N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton and 2017’s Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me.

Snoop is also working on his own biopic for Universal Pictures with director Allen Hughes (Menace II Society, Dead Presidents). It will mark the inaugural film from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures and will incorporate music from his catalog.