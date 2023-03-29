Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to Headline 2023 ESSENCE Festival

By Devin
  03.29.2023

The 2023 ESSENCE Fest lineup is here.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline this year’s festival when it returns to New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome from June 29-July 3.

According to Billboard, the five-day festivities will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a rap-centric lineup including Hill, who will perform her groundbreaking 1998 solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which turns 25 this year.

Jermaine Dupri and friends will front a 30th anniversary celebration of So So Def set. Doug E. Fresh will curate a special performance, while DJ Spinderella, DJ Kid Capri, and DJ Clark Kent will hit the turntables throughout the weekend.

Other performers on the bill include Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones, and Kizz Daniel on the Festival of Culture stage.

This is not the only festival Megan Thee Stallion will headline this year. The Houston hottie has also been announced as a co-headliner for L.A.’s Pride in the Park in June.

Tickets are on sale now. More performers will be announced soon.

Last year’s ESSENCE headliners included Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, and New Edition, plus performances from The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, and Summer Walker.

