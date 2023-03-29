News Getty Images Jonah Hill Refuses to Answer Questions About Kanye West / 03.29.2023

Jonah Hill wants no part in Kanye West’s latest drama.

The actor found himself in the headlines after the embattled rapper claimed that he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Hill in the 2012 movie 21 Jump Street.

Photographers were waiting as Hill left dinner in Santa Monica on Tuesday. A TMZ cameraman tried to ask him about West’s recent commentary, but he avoided the media circus. Instead, he ignored the question and got inside his car.

Over the weekend, West returned to Instagram to credit Hill’s performance in 21 Jump Street for changing his views on Jewish people.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” Ye wrote alongside a poster for the film, which stars Hill and Channing Tatum as a pair of cops who go undercover at a local high school.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” he continued. “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

But his comments about Hill were not seen as an apology. Two anti-Semitism watchdog groups, StopAntisemitism and the American Jewish Committee, said West needs to do more than a social media post if he really is sincere about changing his ways.

“Joking about a movie with Jonah Hill is not the apology that the Jewish people deserve from Kanye, particularly when his antisemitic tirades continue to have a dangerous trickle-down effect of hatred against Jews,” Liora Rez, Executive Director of StopAntisemitism, told TMZ.

Hill has been keeping a low profile. Last year, he announced that he was taking a break from social media following his 20-year battle with anxiety.