New Music Chlöe Bailey Drops Solo Debut 'In Pieces' / 03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey is ready for her big debut.

After making a name for herself as one half of R&B duo Chlöe x Halle, the 24-year-old singer breaks out on her own with her long-awaited solo album In Pieces, which arrives today via Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records.

The 14-track set, which has been years in the making, features appearances from Chris Brown (“How Does It Feel”), Missy Elliott (“Told Ya”), and Future, who duets with Chlöe on “Cheatback.”

“This has been my favorite song for a while. The reason why I love it is because we’re human. We want people to feel the pain that they caused us,” Chlöe told Rolling Stone of the latter. “And Future, I love him on it because he’s telling the male perspective. And I’m telling the female perspective.”

i put my entire heart and soul into this 🥹🥹🥹 tonight is the night pic.twitter.com/Ru8H6oVD52 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 30, 2023

On the eve of the album’s release, Chlöe could hardly contain her excitement. “I wanted this album to signify and represent heartbreak in every way,” she told fans. “The body of work sounds like a project that I’ve always wanted my first project to sound like in my head.”

Chlöe, who stars in the Prime Video series “Swarm,” will perform the album live for the first time on her upcoming “In Pieces Tour,” which kicks off April 11 in Chicago before stopping in Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, and Atlanta, wrapping May 3 in Los Angeles.

Stream In Pieces below.