News Tracklist: DJ Drama Taps Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, and Nipsey Hussle for 'I'm Really Like That!' / 03.30.2023

It’s Drama time.

Ahead of its release tonight, DJ Drama has revealed the epic lineup for his first solo album in nearly seven years, I’m Really Like That!

The 14-track set is packed with heavy hitters, starting with Tyler, the Creator on the “Legendary” opener. Other powerhouse pairings include Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich, and Gucci Mane on “FMFU” and “Ho4me” with Lil Baby and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The late Nipsey Hussle appears on “Raised Different” with Jeezy and Blxst, while Wiz Khalifa, T.I., and Symba team up on “No Weakness.”

Other features include Rick Ross, Offset, Fabolous, and Drama’s Generation Now artists Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow.

In an interview with the Rap Radar podcast, the Gangsta Grillz creator opened up about his first solo album since 2016’s Quality Street Music 2.

“I haven’t been in an album mode for a while and it really just kinda snuck up on me,” he said. “I had been working on records for some time and then as the year was progressing, we just kept going in with records and just the energy just felt right. With everything that was going on, from the Grammy win to the success of our label to having the eyes and ears back on me, it was like, ‘OK, it’s time.'”

I’m Really Like That! drops at midnight. See the tracklist below.

I’m Really Like That! Tracklist

1. “Legendary” feat. Tyler, the Creator

2. “Ho4me” feat. Lil Baby and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

3. “Raised Different” feat. Nipsey Hussle, Jeezy, and Blxst

4. “FMFU” feat. Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and Gucci Mane

5. “Free Game” feat. Lil Uzi Vert and 42 Dugg

6. “350” feat. Rick Ross, Westside Gunn, and Lule

7. “Been a While” feat. Vory, Mozzy, and G Herbo

8. “No Weakness” feat. Wiz Khalifa, T.I., and Symba

9. “Mockingbird Valley” feat. Jack Harlow

10. “Forever” feat. Jim Jones, Capella Grey, Fabolous, and Benny the Butcher

11. “Andale” feat. Offset and Moneybagg Yo

12. “Iron Right” feat. Boosie, OMB Peezy, and Trouble

13. “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” feat. Jeezy

14. “We Made It” feat. Carvena, CyHi, and LaRussell