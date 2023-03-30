News Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Flo Rida's Son Hospitalized After Falling From 5-Story Building / 03.30.2023

Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son was rushed to the hospital after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment building.

According to a lawsuit, filed Monday by the child’s mother Alexis Adams, the incident happened on March 4 at their shared apartment in Jersey City. Zohar Dillard fell out of the window of the Jersey City, NJ building onto the concrete pavement below.

The child remains in an intensive care unit after suffering serious injuries including a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs, fractures to his feet and pelvis, and internal bleeding.

In legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Adams alleges that the building’s windows posed a hazardous condition. She is suing the various entities she claims are responsible for the fall including owners, managers, a construction company, and a window installation company.

“I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures,” she said, according to Page Six.

Adams is seeking compensation to pay for the treatment of her son’s injuries. Zohar was diagnosed with autism and was born with hydrocephalus, a neurological condition that causes an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities in the brain.

Flo Rida is not involved in the lawsuit. In 2018, the Daily Mail reported that he had not met his son. Adams has full custody over Zohar and claims that Flo Rida avoided paying for the child’s education and insurance.

In January, Flo Rida scored a major legal victory in a lawsuit against energy drink maker Celsius. He was awarded $82 million in damages over a breach of contract from a 2014 endorsement deal.