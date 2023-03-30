Quavo attends Floyd Mayweather's birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Quavo Returns With New Single 'Honey Bun'

By Devin
  03.30.2023

Huncho is back.

Quavo turned to music in the wake of Takeoff’s tragic death, and now he’s ready to embark on a new chapter. The Migos rapper returns with his new single “Honey Bun,” which arrives alongside a video.

“I just jumped out the fu**ing vault, ni**a / Ni**as singing like Diana Ross, ni**a / I don’t wanna hear no sorry for my loss, ni**a,” he raps before channeling Drake’s “Rich Flex” flow.

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, Quavo dropped a pair of tribute tracks including “Greatness” and “Without You,” which he performed at the Grammys.

Quavo continues to rep his late nephew, who was fatally shot outside a Houston blowing alley in November. He’s been using the hashtag #ForTake as he gears up for his next solo album, his first since 2018’s Quavo Huncho. In October, he and Takeoff released their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links.

Meanwhile, Offset is also moving forward with his solo career. He recently previewed a new song featuring Icewear Vezzo and a posthumous verse from Takeoff.

