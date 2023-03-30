New Music Tyler, The Creator Drops Deluxe Album 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' / 03.30.2023

Nine months since releasing his album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator re-ups with a deluxe edition.

The Estate Sale features eight new tracks that didn’t make the original including collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Vince Staples, and YG on a 2020 demo of “Boyfriend, Girlfriend.”

Earlier in the week, he dropped videos for two of the new additions, “Dogtooth” and “Sorry Not Sorry,” the latter featuring his various alter egos.

“Call Me If You Get Lost was the first album I made with a lot of songs that didnt make the final cut,” Tyler explained. “Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out.”

The original Call Me If You Get Lost was released in June 2022 and featured appearances from NBA YoungBoy, Lil Wayne, Pharrell, and Lil Uzi Vert. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Tyler his second Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Stream Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale below.