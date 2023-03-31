I Am Music

Lil Wayne Releases First-Ever Career-Spanning Compilation 'I Am Music'

By Devin
  03.31.2023

Lil Wayne is taking a trip down memory lane.

As he prepares for Tha Carter VI, the Young Money icon releases his first-ever career-spanning compilation album, I Am Music.

The 18-track collection features music spanning the past two decades of his career, starting with 2004’s Tha Carter. It also includes Carter classics like “Lollipop” and “A Milli” (Tha Carter III), “6 Foot 7 Foot” and “She Will” (Tha Carter IV), and “Uproar” and “Mona Lisa” (Tha Carter V).

Wayne’s standout collaborations with Drake, JAY-Z, Eminem, Bruno Mars, and Kendrick Lamar are also featured, as well as his latest Swizz Beatz-produced single “Kant Nobody” with DMX.

Wayne, who Tyga recently declared the best rapper of all time, is now gearing up for the next chapter of his legendary career with Tha Carter VI. But first, he will hit the road on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” which kicks off April 4 in Minneapolis before making its way to Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles.

Stream I Am Music below.

