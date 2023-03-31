News Donato Sardella/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion in Talks to Star Alongside Adam Sandler in Netflix Film / 03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is heating up Hollywood.

The Houston hottie is in talks to star alongside Adam Sandler in a new Netflix movie directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, reports Deadline.

The title and plot of the new film remain under wraps, but Sandler revealed that it will be set in the world of sports memorabilia. The actor previously starred in the Safdie brothers’ 2019 film Uncut Gems.

The project is slated to begin production this summer. The Safdies will direct from their own script and also serve as producers.

This is Megan’s latest foray into acting. She previously appeared in “P-Valley,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” and “Good Girls,” and will make her feature-film debut opposite Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Mullally in the R-rated musical comedy F*cking Identical Twins.

Larry Charles (Borat) is directing the latter, which was inspired by The Parent Trap and follows two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers. They switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.

Last night, the Grammy-winning star threw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros’ Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park in her hometown.