Blueface attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere

Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Blueface Addresses His Reported $5 Million Net Worth

By Devin
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Wayne may disagree with the internet’s assessment of his net worth, but Blueface says Google got it right when it comes to his wealth.

The “Thotiana” rapper took to Twitter to weigh in on the online search results of his net worth, which have his fortune in the ballpark of $5 million.

“My net worth is pretty accurate which is kinda weird to me cuz how do they know fr,” he tweeted.

Blueface went on to address his financial status. “I been getting money for a long time now not to much a mf could tell me financially I been stable,” he wrote.

He is now preparing to welcome another child. After previously denying that he was the father, Blueface has acknowledged that he is about to have a baby with Chrisean Rock after TMZ asked the couple about potential baby names.

Lil Wayne recently made headlines after he disputed the internet’s calculations of his net worth being over $150 million.

According to the Young Money legend, he doesn’t even have close to that. “So when you go check a motherfu**er’s net worth and that sh*t be saying some crazy numbers, I don’t have a cent close to that sh*t,” he admitted. “I don’t have that, but I guess they be meaning that’s what I’m worth.”

News
blueface

