J. Cole and Drake perform during the Dreamville Festival

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

J. Cole Celebrates Drake's 'Greatness' at Dreamville Festival

By Devin
  /  04.03.2023

It was a historic night for hip-hop as J. Cole and Drake came together at Dreamville Fest.

As promised, the rap titans closed out Sunday’s festival with a co-headlining set at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Taking the “Shine” stage, Cole kicked things off around 9:30 p.m. with his 2010 single “Who Dat” before running through his catalog with hits like “Middle Child,” “a lot,” and “Power Trip.” He was also joined by his Dreamville family including J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

About 30 minutes into his set, the moment fans had been waiting for finally arrived when Cole brought out Drake, who opened his performance with “SICKO MODE” and continued with cuts like “Headlines,” “HYFR,” and “Marvins Room.”

“My brother told me to do some songs you don’t normally perform,” Drake told the crowd.

Drake then brought out his own surprise guests, starting with GloRilla, who performed “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Lil Uzi Vert had the crowd singing along to “XO TOUR LIf3” and “Just Wanna Rock” before the “boss” Lil Wayne joined Drake for “The Motto” as well as “Uproar” and “A Milli.” 21 Savage and Drake then served up their collaborations including “Knife Talk” and Her Loss‘s “Rich Flex.”

“My brother asked me to show up here like a year ago. I’m trying to do the best I can do for you,” Drake said while wearing a UNC Asheville Bulldogs jersey.

He capped off his performance by playing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” a tradition started by Lil Wayne at his shows.

“The greatest rapper in the world used to do this at his show every night,” said Drake. “I’ma play this next song and if you love this man like I love this man, you’ll sing as loud as you can.”

As fans sang along and lit up the sky with their phones, Cole returned to the stage to give Drake his flowers.

“This man right here bro, I’m such a fan and I feel like I’m speaking for all of us when I say this bro, we are fu**ing wowed, amazed, blown away by your greatness,” he said. “It gives a ni**a chills to see you do this at the highest level, non-stop, and constantly serve us and bless us with the fu**ing soundtrack to our lives. I’m blown away by your greatness, bro.”

The two-day Dreamville Fest also included performances from Summer Walker, Burna Boy, GloRilla, and Usher, who pranked fans with a Beyoncé-inspired April Fools’ joke.

