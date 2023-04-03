News Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Offset Seemingly Calls Out Quality Control Amid Lawsuit / 04.03.2023

Offset is putting Quality Control on blast.

The Migos rapper took to Twitter to call out his former label amid his ongoing lawsuit. In a series of since-deleted tweets, he claimed that QC was preventing him from releasing solo music.

“Never thought life be this fu**ed up,” he wrote while paying tribute to Takeoff with the hashtag #LLTake. “I can’t drop music also.”

While he didn’t mention QC by name, he alluded to “Black ppl holding black ppl back.”

The tweets come amid his legal battle with QC over his solo career. Back in August, he sued the label and accused them of ignoring a deal they negotiated back in January 2021. Offset claims he “paid handsomely” for his solo artist rights, but QC did not honor the deal and was trying to claim ownership of his solo music including his single “54321.”

“[Quality Control’s] wrongful interference with the upcoming release of Offset’s new music and continued instance of being credited as the owner of Offset’s new solo sound recordings is groundless and unjustified,” Offset’s lawyer said in a recent court filing obtained by RadarOnline.

Niggas act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back Nigga you black balled me I ain’t said Shìt one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit? https://t.co/UGRDykvX5C — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) August 24, 2022

Offset delayed his sophomore solo album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut Father of 4, in the wake of Takeoff’s death in November. He hasn’t released any solo music this year aside from his Hit-Boy collaboration “2 LIVE,” which was released in partnership with Patron.

On Friday, Quavo dropped his solo single “Honey Bun” via Quality Control. He and Offset have seemingly been unable to reconcile and reportedly got in a fight before Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the Grammys.

In February, Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee sold Quality Control, home to Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls, to HYBE America in a deal valued at $320 million in stock and cash.