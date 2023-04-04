News Derek White/Getty Images Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer to Get Into Megan Thee Stallion Concert / 04.04.2023

A man was arrested for pretending to be a policer officer to gain entry into a Megan Thee Stallion concert.

Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson was charged with impersonating a public servant after he tried to sneak into the AT&T Block Party concert during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston on Friday, where the “Savage” rapper was the headliner.

According to court documents, obtained by ABC13 Houston, the 28-year-old man allegedly wore a “Police K-9” vest and “identified himself to event security as a police officer for the purpose of getting into a live music event associated with the Final Four college basketball weekend.”

Stevenson, who has no prior record, is actually a barber in Houston and has no background in law enforcement. After spending the weekend in Harris County Jail, he faced a judge on Monday and was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

“Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case,” prosecutor Mathew Jackson said during Monday’s hearing. “You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue.”

Megan’s sold-out performance at Discovery Green was part of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival, her first concert of the year. The free, three-day event also featured Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, and Keith Urban.