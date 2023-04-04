News Al Pereira/Getty Images Watch the Trailer for TLC's Documentary 'TLC Forever' / 04.04.2023

TLC is ready to tell their story.

It’s been over 30 years since TLC burst onto the scene with their debut album Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip. Formed in Atlanta in 1990, the trio consisting of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas went on to become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, selling over 95 million records and influencing an entire generation.

Now for the first time, the groundbreaking trio behind hits like “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls” shares their journey in their new Lifetime documentary, “TLC Forever.” In the two-hour special, T-Boz and Chilli open up about breaking boundaries and overcoming the odds, with commentary from their peers including Missy Elliott and Questlove.

But their journey to the top didn’t come without tragedy. In 2002, Left Eye died in a car crash in Honduras. The remaining members chose to continue as a duo.

“It’s a lot that’s gone on in all those years and still happening so it’s a lot that people don’t know that we wanna share,” Chilli told Billboard.

Added T-Boz, “You’ll learn some new things about TLC. It’s actually a story of trials, tribulation, and at the end, triumph.”

Three decades later, the duo shows no signs of slowing down. They are working on a Broadway musical and will hit the road on their “Hot Summer Nights” tour starting June 1.

“TLC Forever” premieres Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime and A&E. Watch the trailer below.