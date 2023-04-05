News Getty Images Drake's Father Says He Wasn't Trolling Kanye West With Kim Kardashian-Sampled Song / 04.05.2023

Drake’s father insists that his son was not trolling Kanye West.

Drake had the internet buzzing after he debuted his latest song “Rescue Me,” which features a soundbite of Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from Ye.

Now Drake’s father has entered the chat. Dennis Graham claims that his son had no ulterior motives when he used the Kim sample.

“Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song,” Graham wrote in an Instagram comment before suggesting that the internet was trying to reignite their beef. “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again???????????????”

Drakes father says it’s just a song and Drake is not trolling anyone. pic.twitter.com/Ts0NCIeOYW — RH (@RiHar_) April 4, 2023

While he claims that Drake’s Kim sample was innocent, many on social media believe otherwise. “Rescue Me” features a clip of Ye’s ex-wife from the 2021 season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” where she tells her mother Kris Jenner that she wants to divorce Kanye.

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” says Kim.

There were persistent rumors that Drake hooked up with Kim, which fueled Kanye’s feud with Drake. The two ended up squashing their beef and reuniting on stage during the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in L.A. in December 2021.

On Friday, Drake premiered his latest song “Rescue Me” on “The Fri Yiy Show” on SiriusXM’s Sound 42.

“I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money with, not take it from me / They don’t even need to be as famous as me,” he sings on the BNYX-produced track. “Come and rescue me / Take me out the club, take me out the trap / Take me off the market, take me off the map.”

Two days later, he co-headlined J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in North Carolina where he brought out Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, GloRilla, and Lil Uzi Vert.