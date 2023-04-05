News Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Lizzo Makes Surprise Cameo on 'The Mandalorian' / 04.05.2023

Lizzo is joining the “Star Wars” universe.

The Grammy-winning singer made a surprise cameo during Season 3 of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” In episode 6, “Guns for Hire,” the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker played Duchess, the wife of Jack Black’s Captain Bombardier. Together, the wealthy married couple rule the independent planet of Plazir-15.

During the episode, Baby Yoda aka Grogu used the Force to help Duchess win during a game of space bocce ball. In turn, Lizzo’s character picked up a sword and knighted Grogu.

The unexpected cameos, which also included Christopher Lloyd, left “Star Wars” fans shook. “‘Baby Yoda gets knighted by Lizzo and Jack Black’ was not on my 2023 bingo card,” tweeted one fan.

"Baby Yoda gets knighted by Lizzo and Jack Black" was not on my 2023 bingo card #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/1TiSaEp8ve — Zach ➡️ COMMISSIONS OPEN!!!! (@Gracideart) April 5, 2023

#mandalorian spoilers

grogu using the force to help duchess lizzo win her game was so sweet i love him pic.twitter.com/J8iqhYY1Qn — mando spoilers 🔜 SWCE (@djarinsaber) April 5, 2023

After the episode aired, an excited Lizzo tweeted, “I’m in Star Wars YALL!”

Lizzo has shown her love for “Stars Wars” in the past. In 2021, she dressed as Baby Yoda for Halloween.

In other Lizzo-related news, her first-look deal with Amazon Studios has been extended following the success of her Emmy-winning series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”