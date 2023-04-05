Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lizzo Makes Surprise Cameo on 'The Mandalorian'

By Devin
  /  04.05.2023

Lizzo is joining the “Star Wars” universe.

The Grammy-winning singer made a surprise cameo during Season 3 of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” In episode 6, “Guns for Hire,” the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker played Duchess, the wife of Jack Black’s Captain Bombardier. Together, the wealthy married couple rule the independent planet of Plazir-15.

During the episode, Baby Yoda aka Grogu used the Force to help Duchess win during a game of space bocce ball. In turn, Lizzo’s character picked up a sword and knighted Grogu.

The unexpected cameos, which also included Christopher Lloyd, left “Star Wars” fans shook. “‘Baby Yoda gets knighted by Lizzo and Jack Black’ was not on my 2023 bingo card,” tweeted one fan.

After the episode aired, an excited Lizzo tweeted, “I’m in Star Wars YALL!”

Lizzo has shown her love for “Stars Wars” in the past. In 2021, she dressed as Baby Yoda for Halloween.

In other Lizzo-related news, her first-look deal with Amazon Studios has been extended following the success of her Emmy-winning series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

News
Lizzo

TRENDING
News

Blueface Addresses His Reported $5 Million Net Worth

The “Thotiana” rapper responded to claims that he’s worth $5 million.
By Devin
04.03.2023
New Music

Drake Samples Kim Kardashian on New Song 'Rescue Me'

The track features a clip of Kim discussing her divorce from Kanye West.
By Devin
04.01.2023
News

Lil Wayne Disputes Internet Claims of His Net Worth

“I don’t have a cent close to that,” he said of his reported fortune.
By Devin
03.27.2023
News

Chris Brown Wants to Be Known as the BULL and Not the GOAT

Breezy is giving himself a new title.
By Devin
04.04.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories