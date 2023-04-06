News Leon Bennett/FilmMagic Cardi B Celebrates 5th Anniversary of 'Invasion of Privacy' / 04.06.2023

It’s been five years since Cardi B released her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

In honor of the milestone, the Bronx rapper celebrated with a little party in the studio where she is recording her next album. She shared video of the impromptu celebration, which included champagne, wine, flowers, and pastries.

“Oh my God, I feel so special. Yeah, we fu**in’ did that sh*t,” an excited Cardi told her team.

Cardi B celebrating invasion of privacy 5 year anniversary tonight. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/37WbvQEXvA — Cardi B News (@CardiNewss) April 6, 2023

Despite the fact that it came out five years ago, Cardi is still receiving big checks to perform her old music. “Yeah, I’m still getting booked for millions of dollars with one motherfu**ing album. Yeah, wussup, ain’t nobody can tell me nothing,” she laughed.

Cardi B celebrates the 5 year anniversary of her album “Invasion of Privacy” pic.twitter.com/GQerl6q4Px — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 6, 2023

Released on April 6, 2018, Invasion of Privacy featured appearances from Migos, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, SZA, 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, and more. It was certified triple platinum and spawned hits including “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” earning Cardi her first Grammy for Best Rap Album.

She is now working on the long-awaited follow-up and is confident that it will put her back on top. “Wow 3 times ….and I’m going to do it AGAIN!!!!” she tweeted in response to a stat about her sales. “Can’t wait for y’all to hear this new music …Goodbye now.”

Wow 3 times ….and I’m going to do it AGAIN!!!! Can’t wait for y’all to hear this new music …Goodbye now😘💋 https://t.co/DkuPnLxfK1 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 15, 2023

Fans have been patiently waiting for her sophomore album, which she promised would arrive this year.

“I have no choice. I have to put it out,” she told “The Breakfast Club” in December, while admitting that her own indecisiveness has held her up. “I think I’m too much in my head about it. I feel like I’m just missing something.”

New music could arrive by the summer. Cardi has been announced as a headliner for Hot 97’s Summer Jam on June 4. But first, she will head to Thailand for Rolling Loud on April 13.