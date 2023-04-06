News Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Addresses Backlash Over Chris Brown Collaboration / 04.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey is letting the music speak for itself.

Back in February, the R&B singer dropped her single “How Does It Feel” with Chris Brown, but it didn’t come without controversy as social media criticized the collaboration due to Chris’ controversial past.

But Chlöe is not letting her critics get her down. While she has remained mostly quiet on the topic, she responded to the backlash during an interview with V-103’s “Big Tigger Morning Show.”

“I always just wanna let the music speak for itself,” said the “Swarm” star. “And to be honest, no matter what I do people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it.”

Instead of feeding into it, she chooses to not give it any attention. “I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to,” she added.

Former 3LW member Kiely Williams was among those who spoke out against Chlöe’s collaborator by bringing up his history with Rihanna.

“He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit,” Kiely said of Chris. “Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay. I am swatting the fu**ing air rn. Garbage.”

Chris Brown responds to former 3LW singer Kiely Williams, who spoke out against him after Chloë announced their new song 👀 pic.twitter.com/QVuc4MDpJ2 — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) February 17, 2023

Her tweet caught the attention of Chris, who fired back at the “No More” singer. “Obviously you are at a point in your life where either you are very broke or broken,” he wrote. “THE FACT you think you have to speak negatively about me makes u look so lame… YOUR LIFE AND CAREER MUST SUCK RIGHT NOW.. minding your business WOULDVE been best.. but I guess you don’t have a business or a real job that makes u financially stable.”

Chlöe is keeping it moving. While promoting her debut album In Pieces, which dropped Friday, she stopped by the “Today” show where she performed the title track.