Sremm 4 Life

Rae Sremmurd Returns With New Album 'Sremm 4 Life'

By Devin
  /  04.06.2023

The Black Beatles are back.

It’s been four years, but Rae Sremmurd finally returns with Sremm 4 Life, the fourth installment in their SremmLife series.

With Mike WiLL Made-It back as executive producer, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee serve up more party-ready anthems like “Origami (Hotties)” and “Activate” with Future. Young Thug guests on “Royal Flush,” while “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” samples Eminem’s “Stan.”

Leading up to its release, the duo dropped a pair of singles including “Torpedo” and “Tanisha (Pump That).”

This marks the fourth chapter in the SremmLife series, which began in 2015. It was followed by 2016’s SremmLife 2 and 2018’s triple album SR3MM.

“The album is gonna make you laugh, dance, it might make some people cry,” Swae Lee told RapTV. “It’s a feel-good album and it’s got heavy 808s. It’s a turnt-up album. It’s the original Sremm Life formula. Lyrics is crazy. We singing off-the-wall shit, we not just rhyming.”

Sremm season is here. Stream Sremm 4 Life below.

